Smith rushed the ball 12 times for 56 yards in Sunday's 14-12 loss to the Raiders. He added two receptions on four targets for two yards.

Smith got the chance to serve as the lead back for the Chiefs with Isiah Pacheco (rest) sidelined. Smith led the team with 12 rushing attempts -- his highest mark since Week 7 -- and delivered solid chunk gains of 14, 10 and nine yards. He was not utilized much in his rookie season, but Smith's potential role in 2026 will be worth monitoring, as Kansas City is likely to remake its running back depth chart.