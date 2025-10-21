Smith notched 14 carries for 39 yards and hauled in all five targets for 42 yards during Sunday's 31-0 win against the Raiders.

Smith logged more than four totes for the first time in his career Sunday, and he didn't really prove he's worthy of more, averaging just 2.8 yards per carry. The increased workload was likely a direct result of the contest turning into a laugher relatively early; the Chiefs took a 21-0 lead into the halftime locker room and led 31-0 after the third quarter. Isiah Pachco and Kareem Hunt remain squarely ahead of Smith in the pecking order, but Smith's receiving skills do make him a situational asset out of the backfield.