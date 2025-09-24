Smith rushed twice for 13 yards and failed to reel in his lone target in Sunday's 22-9 win over the Giants.

Smith played just eight of the Chiefs' 72 offensive snaps, well behind both Isiah Pacheco (40) and Kareem Hunt (32). The rookie running back continues to be mostly an afterthought in Kansas City's struggling offense, however the struggles of both Pacheco and Hunt could eventually lead to more playing time for the dynamic SMU product. At the moment, however, it appears the Chiefs coaching staff want the veterans to handle the majority of the backfield work with a near even split, capping the potential upside of all three backs. Smith will look to get more involved in Week 3 when the Chiefs host the Ravens.