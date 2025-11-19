Smith caught two of three targets for eight yards and failed to record a single rushing attempt in Sunday's 22-19 loss to the Broncos.

Smith continued his role as the de facto No. 2 running back in Week 11 with Isiah Pacheco (knee) sidelined, but he was not a major part of the Chiefs' offensive plans in the contest. The rookie played 12 of the Kansas City's 70 offensive snaps, while teammate Kareem Hunt dominated the backfield snap share with 56 snaps. Week 11 marked just the third time this season that Smith did not handle a single carry. Despite the Chiefs praising the SMU product for his playmaking ability earlier in the season, the team has not seemed committed to using him more in Pacheco's absence. Smith remains difficult to trust for fantasy purposes, even if Pacheco remains sidelined for a Week 12 matchup against the Colts.