Smith rushed three times for seven yards and was not targeted as a receiver in Sunday's 28-21 loss to the Bills.

Smith failed to capitalize on the absence of Isiah Pacheco (knee), finishing the primetime loss with just three total touches. Kareem Hunt (11-49-1) finished as Kansas City's only fantasy-relevant back Sunday. With a bye week upcoming, Smith could find himself back in the No. 3 spot on the depth chart if Pacheco is ready to return for a Nov. 16 matchup against the Broncos.