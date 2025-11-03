Chiefs' Brashard Smith: Limited to three carries Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith rushed three times for seven yards and was not targeted as a receiver in Sunday's 28-21 loss to the Bills.
Smith failed to capitalize on the absence of Isiah Pacheco (knee), finishing the primetime loss with just three total touches. Kareem Hunt (11-49-1) finished as Kansas City's only fantasy-relevant back Sunday. With a bye week upcoming, Smith could find himself back in the No. 3 spot on the depth chart if Pacheco is ready to return for a Nov. 16 matchup against the Broncos.
More News
-
Chiefs' Brashard Smith: Uptick in usage imminent•
-
Chiefs' Brashard Smith: Trio of carries Monday night•
-
Chiefs' Brashard Smith: Gets involved in blowout•
-
Chiefs' Brashard Smith: Recovered from illness•
-
Chiefs' Brashard Smith: Misses practice due to illness•
-
Chiefs' Brashard Smith: Nabs three passes•