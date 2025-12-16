Smith compiled two rushes for one yard during Sunday's 16-13 defeat to the Chargers.

Smith once again played third wheel to Kareem Hunt (30 snaps) and Isiah Pacheco (28 snaps) in the backfield, logging just four snaps in a game that saw the Chiefs both get eliminated from playoff contention and lose star quarterback Patrick Mahomes to a torn ACL. With little left to play for the rest of the way, it's not impossible Smith could see a few more touches down the stretch if the coaching staff wants to see what it has in its 2025 seventh-round selection, but Hunt and Pacheco should continue to lead the way.