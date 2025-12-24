Smith caught his lone target for four yards in Sunday's 26-9 loss to the Titans.

Smith failed to record a single carry in the contest while the Chiefs' offense attempted just 15 rushes against the Titans. The rookie played just eight of Kansas City's 45 offensive snaps Sunday, failing to play double-digit snaps for the tenth time this season. With such limited usage, Smith remains far off the fantasy radar as the Chiefs get set to host the Broncos in Week 17.