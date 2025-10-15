Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Smith (illness) will not practice Wednesday, Matt McMullen of the team's official site reports.

Smith didn't record a rush attempt during Kansas City's win over the Lions in Week 6, though he did secure three of four targets for 21 yards. The rookie seventh-round pick has played exactly six offensive snaps in back-to-back games. Smith will still have two more opportunities to get back on the practice field ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Raiders, though if he were to miss any time it would likely pave the way for Elijah Mitchell to make his regular-season debut as a reserve backfield option behind Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt.