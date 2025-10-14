Smith didn't record a carry but reeled in three of his four targets for 21 yards during Sunday's 30-17 victory versus Detroit.

Smith claimed just six total offensive snaps in this contest and has totaled double-digit offensive snaps just once all season. He remains a reliable weapon as a receiver out of the backfield, handling three catches in each of the last three tilts, but he failed to register a carry Sunday for the first time since the season opener versus the Chargers. Smith converted from wide receiver to running back late in his career at SMU, so it shouldn't be shocking that he excels in the receiving department. The rookie remains primarily a speculative hold in dynasty formats at this juncture.