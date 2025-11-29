Smith returned one kickoff for 33 yards during the Chiefs' 31-28 loss to the Cowboys on Thursday.

Smith played just five snaps and didn't see a touch on offense following Isiah Pacheco's return from a three-game absence due to a knee injury. Smith figures to see seldom use on offense in games where Pacheco and Kareem Hunt are both active, though Smith should continue to see work on kickoffs as a returner.