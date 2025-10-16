default-cbs-image
Smith (illness) was a full participant in practice Thursday.

Smith didn't practice Wednesday due to an illness but was back at full speed the following day. He's a distant third option in Kansas City's backfield behind Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt, contributing primarily as a pass catcher in the few snaps Smith sees. That role is unlikely to change Sunday against the Raiders.

