Chiefs' Brashard Smith: Recovered from illness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith (illness) was a full participant in practice Thursday.
Smith didn't practice Wednesday due to an illness but was back at full speed the following day. He's a distant third option in Kansas City's backfield behind Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt, contributing primarily as a pass catcher in the few snaps Smith sees. That role is unlikely to change Sunday against the Raiders.
