Smith accrued one rush for two yards and failed to gather his lone target during Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Eagles.

Smith is a clear No. 3 on the depth chart for the Chiefs at running back, with Isiah Pacheco tallying 35 offensive snaps and Kareem Hunt logging 24 -- Smith saw the field for only five. Still, that puts him ahead of Elijah Mitchell in the pecking order should an opportunity present itself in the future. Until then, Smith will likely serve primarily as a returner on special teams with the potential for a touch or two on offense each game.