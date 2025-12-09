Chiefs' Brashard Smith: Totals one touch in Week 14
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith recorded one rush for seven yards during Sunday's 20-10 loss to the Texans.
While the final score was a 10-point Chiefs loss, the contest remained close enough throughout that KC didn't need to abandon the run until the very end. Thus, Smith saw limited usage, notching just five offensive snaps in the contest. While he continues to be featured a bit as a kick returner, Smith has just one offensive touch to his name in the last two weeks, and there's little to suggest that will change as long as Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt stay healthy.
More News
-
Chiefs' Brashard Smith: Phased out of offense•
-
Chiefs' Brashard Smith: Makes impact as receiver•
-
Chiefs' Brashard Smith: Limited role against Broncos•
-
Chiefs' Brashard Smith: Limited to three carries Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Brashard Smith: Uptick in usage imminent•
-
Chiefs' Brashard Smith: Trio of carries Monday night•