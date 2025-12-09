Smith recorded one rush for seven yards during Sunday's 20-10 loss to the Texans.

While the final score was a 10-point Chiefs loss, the contest remained close enough throughout that KC didn't need to abandon the run until the very end. Thus, Smith saw limited usage, notching just five offensive snaps in the contest. While he continues to be featured a bit as a kick returner, Smith has just one offensive touch to his name in the last two weeks, and there's little to suggest that will change as long as Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt stay healthy.