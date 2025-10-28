Chiefs' Brashard Smith: Trio of carries Monday night
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith accrued three rushes for eight yards during Monday's 28-7 win against the Commanders.
Smith remains a depth back for the Chiefs, but his lack of involvement as a receiver out of the backfield is a bit disappointing. Monday's effort marks the first time since Week 1 that Smith wasn't targeted and the first time since Week 3 that he didn't record a reception. The rookie back played just nine offensive snaps Monday but could see a bit more run should Isiah Pacheco's MCL injury cost him some time.
