Smith (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

Smith popped up on Thursday's practice report as a limited participant due to a hamstring injury. He did not practice Friday, and it appears his injury is severe enough for him to miss his first game of the season. Smith has seen little work offensively, but his absence means Nikko Remigio and Emmett Johnson will handle return duties on kickoffs and punts. Smith's next chance to play is Week 8 against Denver on Sunday, Nov. 1.