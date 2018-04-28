Chiefs' Breeland Speaks: Picked up by Kansas City

The Chiefs selected Speaks in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 46th overall.

Kansas City gets an excellent pass rusher in Speaks, who was a rapid riser up draft boards late in the process. The University of Mississippi product racked up eight tackles for loss and 7.0 sacks as a junior in 2017. Speaks (6-foot-3, 285-pounds) does his best work as a rusher along the interior, so he figures to get into the mix as a rotational piece along with Chris Jones or Allen Bailey.