Speaks (knee) was diagnosed with a sprained MCL and a meniscus injury and will undergo surgery this week, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Speaks suffered the injuries during Saturday's preseason game versus the Steelers. There's no official timetable for his recovery, but the 2018 second-round pick seems unlikely to be ready for Week 1 given the season opener at Jacksonville is less than two weeks away.