Speaks (knee) has been given a four-game suspension by the NFL for violating the league's substance-abuse policy, Nate Taylor of The Athletic

Speaks is currently out for the season and on injured reserve due to a knee injury. His suspension will not take place until he is healthy enough to return to the active roster next season. It is certainly another blow for the 23-year-old who had a promising 20018 rookie campaign.

