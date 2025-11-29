Cook, who sustained an ankle injury in Thursday's 31-28 loss to the Cowboys, avoided a high-ankle sprain, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Despite the encouraging injury update, the Chiefs are likely to proceed cautiously with Cook given his significant ankle injury in 2023, which sidelined him for the final nine games of the season. He's appeared in all 12 of Kansas City's contests this year, recording 50 total tackles and four passes defensed. If inactive for the Week 14 matchup against the Texans, Jaden Hicks will likely to step in and start at free safety.