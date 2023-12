The Chiefs placed Cook (ankle) on injured reserve Saturday.

Cook sustained an ankle injury in Week 13 against the Packers. He managed to avoid a fracture but was unable to practice this week and is now set to sit out for at least the next four games while on IR. The earliest Cook can return would be Week 18 against the Chargers on Jan. 7. The 2022 second-round pick has 42 tackles (26 solo), one interception, two forced fumbles and a defensive touchdown through 12 games this season.