Chiefs' Bryan Cook: No injury tag
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cook (ankle) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice.
Cook suffered an ankle injury during last week's loss to the Cowboys and only played 12 defensive snaps as a result. However, it appears this injury won't be an issue moving forward. Cook has been a steady member of the Chiefs' secondary with 50 tackles (33 solo) and four pass breakups through 12 games.
