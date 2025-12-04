default-cbs-image
Cook (ankle) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice.

Cook suffered an ankle injury during last week's loss to the Cowboys and only played 12 defensive snaps as a result. However, it appears this injury won't be an issue moving forward. Cook has been a steady member of the Chiefs' secondary with 50 tackles (33 solo) and four pass breakups through 12 games.

