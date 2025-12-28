Cook tallied eight tackles (four solo) and one pass defense during the Chiefs' 20-13 loss to the Broncos on Thursday.

Cook played every single defensive snap and finished tied for the fourth-most tackles on the Chiefs during Thursday's loss. The fourth-year safety is up to 79 combined tackles through 16 regular-season games, surpassing his previous career high of 78 tackles (in 17 regular-season games) in 2024. Cook will look to add to his total in the Chiefs' regular-season finale against the Raiders on Sunday, Jan. 4.