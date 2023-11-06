Cook recorded four tackles (two solo) and a fumble return for a touchdown in Sunday's 21-14 win over Miami.

With less than a minute to play in the first half, Cook became the beneficiary of a wild play in which Trent McDuffie stripped Tyreek Hill behind the line of scrimmage, Mike Edwards recovered the ball, and then Edwards lateraled it to Cook, who then raced nearly 60 yards into the end zone to make the score 21-0. He is getting steady playing time, but he isn't racking up enough stats to warrant IDP consideration.