Cook finished the 2024 season with 78 tackles (55 solo) and five pass breakups, including two interceptions, across 17 regular-season games.

A second-round pick in the 2022 Draft, Cook made all 17 starts for the first time in his career and set career-highs with his tackles and interceptions. He played 90 percent of the Chiefs' defensive snaps and also started all three playoff games for Kansas City. He logged 13 tackles (11 solo) and one pass breakup, including an interception, during the postseason, picking off Jalen Hurts in the Super Bowl. Cook is set to head into the final year of his rookie contract in 2025.