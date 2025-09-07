Chiefs' Bryan Cook: Three tackles in opener
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cook recorded three tackles in Friday's 27-21 loss to the Chargers.
Cook played a decreased role late in the 2024 season, raising some questions about his usage to begin 2025. While it wasn't an excellent statistical performance, Cook was clearly Kansas City's primary free safety and played all 65 defensive snaps. Cook should have the chance to be more productive moving forward.
