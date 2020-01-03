Pringle reeled in 12 of his 16 targets for 170 yards and a touchdown during the 2019 season.

More than half of Pringle's production came in Week 5 versus the Colts, when he logged a season-high 49 offensive snaps and hauled in six passes for 104 yards and his first and only NFL touchdown to date. He remains under contract through the 2020 season, but Pringle has no money guaranteed, potentially forcing him to lay claim to his roster spot in camp again. He should have a leg up this time around with a full year on the roster under his belt.