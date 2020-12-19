site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Chiefs' Byron Pringle: Activated from IR
RotoWire Staff
Dec 19, 2020
Chiefs activated Pringle (ankle) from IR on Saturday.
Pringle's ankle injury caused him to miss three contests, but he'll be back in action for Sunday's game against the Saints. He'll resume working as a depth receiver, a role which Pringle has translated into nine catches for 108 yards on the season.
