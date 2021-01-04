Pringle caught four of six targets for 52 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 38-21 loss to the Chargers.

Pringle grew in importance with teammates Tyreek Hill (hamstring), Sammy Watkins (calf) and Travis Kelce (rest) all not playing Sunday, and actually opened the scoring with a three-yard touchdown in the first quarter. With four receptions total, including a long of 31 yards, Pringle was able to put together his best performance of the campaign, but he should return to a depth role when Kansas City returns its full stable of offensive stars in the playoffs.