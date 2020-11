Pringle racked up three catches on four targets for 22 yards Sunday versus the Jets.

Pringle has played more than 50 percent of the offensive snaps in each of the last two weeks thanks to his abilities as a blocker in the run game. That doesn't make him a viable fantasy option in most leagues, given his six receptions on the season. He should continue to provide depth at the wide receiver position but is unlikely to see significant targets unless a laundry list of injuries hit the group.