Pringle corralled three of five targets for 22 yards Sunday in the Chiefs' 38-24 win over the Bills in the AFC Championship Game.

Pringle played a surprising 80 percent of the offensive snaps in the contest, his highest rate since Week 17 against the Chargers, when the Chiefs were resting several of their key offensive playmakers. Though Pringle was effective enough as a depth option at receiver, he'll likely see a major dip in his snap share in the Feb. 7 Super Bowl matchup with the Buccaneers, as the Chiefs are expected to return Sammy Watkins (calf) for that contest.