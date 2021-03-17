The Chiefs have given Pringle an original-round RFA tender, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports.

The tender is a one-year contract for $2.183 million, with the Chiefs getting the right to match any offer sheet. Pringle was undrafted coming out of college, so there's no compensation involved if he signs a deal with another team and the Chiefs decline to match. Pringle could be looking at a larger role in 2021, considering teammates Sammy Watkins and Demarcus Robinson are scheduled for free agency at the start of the new league year Wednesday afternoon.