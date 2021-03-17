site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Chiefs' Byron Pringle: Getting RFA tender
RotoWire Staff
Mar 17, 2021
Chiefs are giving Pringle a restricted free agent tender, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Pringle could take on a larger role in 2021 if the Chiefs lose Sammy Watkins and/or Demarcus Robinson in free agency. Kansas City's top WRs under contract are Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman and now Pringle.
