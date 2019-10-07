Pringle had six catches (nine targets) for 103 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 19-13 loss to the Colts.

Sammy Watkins (hamstring) was knocked out of the contest early in the first quarter, opening the door for Pringle to see significant snaps for the first time this year (12 total offensive snaps through the Chiefs' first four games). The 25-year-old surprisingly outpaced both Demarcus Robinson and Mecole Hardman in both targets and production. The severity of Watkins' injury is unknown, but even if both he and Tyreek Hill (shoulder) are unable to suit up against the Texans on Sunday, Pringle figures to remain behind the aforementioned Robinson and Hardman on the depth chart.