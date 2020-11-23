Pringle (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Raiders.
Pringle caught three of four targets for 17 yards and returned a trio of kickoffs for 67 yards before picking up the injury in the second half. The deep Kansas City skill position group should be able to weather Pringle's absence if he's unable to work his way back into the game.
