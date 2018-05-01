Chiefs' Byron Pringle: Lands with Kansas City on UDFA deal
Pringle signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent, The Butler County Times-Gazette reports.
Pringle's career was delayed due to some behavioral problems, resulting in him entering the draft at age 25. He posted a solid 4.46 time in the 40-yard dash at the combine and hauled in 28 passes for 705 yards (25.2 yards per catch) in his final campaign at Kansas State. Pringle will attempt to catch on with Kansas City as a downfield threat and special teams contributor, but he will likely have to beat out a familiar face in Kansas City to earn a 53-man roster spot.
