Pringle (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reports.
Pringle sustained the ankle injury during Sunday's win over the Raiders and will be sidelined for at least the next three games. Tyreek Hill or Mecole Hardman could fill in on kick return for the Chiefs in the meantime.
