Pringle (ankle) returned to practice Wednesday after being designated to return from IR, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.

Kansas City has a three-week window to place Pringle back on the active roster, and the receiver could suit up as soon as Sunday's game against the Saints if he looks ready in practice. Prior to sustaining his injury in Week 11 against the Raiders, Pringle chipped in nine catches for 108 yards in a depth role.