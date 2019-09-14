The Chiefs promoted Pringle to the active roster Saturday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Pringle was just cut by the Chiefs on Tuesday and relegated to their practice squad, but he'll be back with the team to add depth to its receiver corps since Tyreek Hill (neck) is out. He only played three offensive snaps in the opener, and it's unlikely he plays a major role in the offense Week 2 versus the Raiders.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week