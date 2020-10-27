Pringle didn't catch a pass Sunday versus the Broncos but did return a kickoff 102 yards for a touchdown.
Pringle used the snowy field in Denver to his advantage, making a quick cut that left two Broncos defenders in the dust as he sped past the kicker to take it the distance. He also found his way on to the field for 61 percent of the snaps, ranking third among wideouts ahead of Mecole Hardman. Unfortunately, he didn't draw a target on the day and figures to see his role reduce in the coming weeks once Sammy Watkins (hamstring) is given the green light to return.