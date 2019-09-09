Pringle wasn't targeted and logged only three offensive snaps in the season opener versus the Jaguars.

Pringle put together a strong offseason camp and made his way on to the 53-man roster, and his position on the depth chart will temporarily improve after Tyreek Hill (shoulder) was ruled out for multiple weeks. He still ranked fourth in the pecking order for snaps among the remaining healthy wideouts, leaving little in terms of upside from a fantasy standpoint at this juncture.