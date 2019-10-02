Pringle caught a 13-yard pass and returned two kicks for 41 total yards during Sunday's 34-30 win over the Lions.

Pringle came up clutch Sunday, catching a short pass underneath from Patrick Mahomes during the Chiefs' game-winning drive and taking it 13 yards to the Detroit 3, setting up a Darrel Williams touchdown run two plays later. It was a nice play in a big moment, but the fact that it was his only target should create pause. Tyreek Hill's (shoulder) return in the coming weeks should only reduce Pringle's role in the offense in the near future, though he may stick around on game days as a returner. Next up is a Colts defense that has done well to limit opponent's big plays in the passing game this season