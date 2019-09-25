Chiefs' Byron Pringle: Snags pass
Pringle caught his only target for a seven-yard gain during Sunday's 33-28 win over the Ravens.
Pringle caught his first career pass in the final minutes of the third quarter, helping set up a LeSean McCoy touchdown. Pringle just recently got called up to the active roster and it seems like every member on of the Kansas City offense is a plug-and-play stud, but he's still probably too far down the totem pole to warrant interest.
