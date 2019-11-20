Pringle caught his only target of Monday's 24-17 win over the Chargers for a nine-yard gain.

Monday's reception ended a four-game catchless streak for Pringle, who still has more catches in Week 5 (six) than the rest of the season combined (five). Pringle had just three offensive snaps total in the three games leading into Monday as the Chiefs' receiving corps returned to health. He managed to reach 11 offensive snaps against the Chargers largely because of Tyreek Hill's (hamstring) early exit. He remains primarily a special-teams contributor when the other Chiefs' receivers are healthy, so Hill's hamstring will obviously be worth following up on after the bye when the Chiefs take on the Raiders' 27th-ranked pass defense.