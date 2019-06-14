Chiefs' Byron Pringle: Stars throughout offseason program
Pringle has caught coach Andy Reid's attention, Seth Keysor of The Athletic reports. "Pringle is doing a nice job," Reid said. "His weight is down, you can tell that he's worked and is catching the ball great. He's plucking it - hands, not body stuff. We've been real happy with his production, and we know he's a tough kid."
Reid also mentioned that Pringle has been rotating in with the first-team offense, and ESPN.com's Adam Teicher identified the 25-year-old as the surprise standout of the Chiefs' offseason program. Pringle went undrafted out of Kansas State last year and spent his entire rookie season on injured reserve after suffering a hamstring injury in the final week of preseason. He now has a chance to earn snaps in a high-powered offense, as the Chiefs lost Chris Conley during the offseason and still aren't sure if/when Tyreek Hill will be available. The competition for playing time appears wide open behind oft-injured Sammy Watkins.
