Pringle reeled in five of his seven targets for 29 yards and a touchdown Sunday in the Chiefs' 42-36 overtime win over the Bills in the divisional round.

Though Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce remain the clear Nos. 1 and 2 options in the passing game in some order, Pringle has seemingly inched ahead of fellow wideouts Mecole Hardman and Demarcus Robinson and any of the Kansas City running backs as the preferred No. 3 target. Dating back to Week 18, Pringle has drawn no fewer than seven targets in any of the Chiefs' last three contests, cobbling together a 15-122-3 receiving line during that stretch.