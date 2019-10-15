Pringle recorded two catches on three targets for 24 yards Sunday against the Texans.

Pringle's snap count dropped from 78 percent to just 59 percent in Week 6. It's likely the result of Tyreek Hill's (shoulder) return from injury. That role will likely diminish further as Hill's playing time is scaled up and Sammy Watkins (hamstring) is healthy enough to go, moving Pringle out of the fantasy limelight once again.