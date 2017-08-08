Chiefs' C.J. Spiller: Could earn roster spot

The Kansas City Star's Blair Kerkhoff suggests Spiller stands a reasonable shot at earning a 53-man roster even if the Chiefs only keep three running backs.

Spiller took a short pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes the distance for a 98-yard touchdown during Saturday's practice. With Charcandrick West (ankle) still sidelined, the veteran back's explosiveness keeps him in contention for a third spot. It seems unlikely that either Spencer Ware or Kareem Hunt would be on the outside looking in, so West would be the likely candidate to cede his spot if Spiller were to make the cut as one of three tailbacks.