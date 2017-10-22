Chiefs' C.J. Spiller: Limited action in return
Spiller carried twice for no yards and failed to haul in either of his two targets Thursday against the Raiders.
Spiller signed with the Chiefs this week with Charcandrick West (concussion) unavailable for the contest. It's unlikely he will receive many snaps with Kareem Hunt solidified in the lead back role, but he could see occasional snaps if West remains sidelined.
