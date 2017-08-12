Chiefs' C.J. Spiller: Makes mark in multiple phases Friday
Spiller rushed twice for nine yards, secured his sole target for two yards and totaled 24 yards on his sole kickoff return in Friday's 27-17 preseason loss to the 49ers.
Spiller is vying for a roster spot on a crowded running back depth chart that already features the trio of Spencer Ware, Charcandrick West and promising 2017 third-round pick Kareem Hunt, but his dynamic return skills could ultimately get him past the finish line. The veteran got off to a strong start in that regard in the opener with a solid showing on his one kickoff runback, while also doing nothing to hurt his cause in his relatively limited opportunities from scrimmage. Spiller will look to keep building his case against the Bengals in the Chiefs' second preseason contest.
