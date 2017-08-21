Chiefs' C.J. Spiller: Posts 43 yards from scrimmage Saturday

Spiller compiled six carries for 27 yards and gathered in his only target for 16 yards during Saturday's preseason win at Cincinnati.

Spiller followed a two-snap stint from Spencer Ware and a lengthier run from rookie Kareem Hunt, taking the field for the first time midway through the second quarter. Although Spiller's first touch doubled as a 12-yard run and his second was a 16-yard catch, only one, a 15-yard scamper, escaped the range of minus-five to three yards. No matter, he easily surpassed his preseason Week 1 line -- two rushes for nine yards and one reception for two yards -- yet remains third on the RB depth chart. If Charcandrick West replicates his 113-yard, second-half outburst at any point moving forward, Spiller could begin to fall out of favor in the Chiefs' backfield.