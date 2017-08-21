Play

Chiefs' C.J. Spiller: Posts 43 yards from scrimmage Saturday

Spiller compiled six carries for 27 yards and gathered in his only target for 16 yards during Saturday's preseason win at Cincinnati.

Spiller followed a two-snap stint from Spencer Ware and a lengthier run from rookie Kareem Hunt, taking the field for the first time midway through the second quarter. Although Spiller's first touch doubled as a 12-yard run and his second was a 16-yard catch, only one, a 15-yard scamper, escaped the range of minus-five to three yards. No matter, he easily surpassed his preseason Week 1 line -- two rushes for nine yards and one reception for two yards -- yet remains third on the RB depth chart. If Charcandrick West replicates his 113-yard, second-half outburst at any point moving forward, Spiller could begin to fall out of favor in the Chiefs' backfield.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories